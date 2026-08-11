TheInternal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States underscores the importance of responding as quickly as possible upon receiving a Final Notice of Intent to Levy and Your Right to a Hearing, since ignoring it can result in the freezing of assets and their subsequent seizure.

“Wages, money in your bank or other financial account; as well as the seizure and sale of one or more vehicles, real estate, and other personal assets may be levied,” the agency explains.

In this context, the federal agency specified the procedure to follow in the event of sending a levy notice on a bank account, since although the funds are not withdrawn immediately, they will become instantly inaccessible.

The United States will restrict access to bank accounts of nationals and foreigners who receive this assistance.

Both citizens and foreign taxpayers in the United States may be exposed to a bank levy.

When a sanction of this kind is imposed, which is communicated through an official notice, the funds in the taxpayer’s account involved are automatically frozen, making their use impossible.

The Internal Revenue Code (IRC) establishes that from that moment a 21-day period begins during which the taxpayer must engage to resolve the debt by other means and establish a payment plan; if they do not, the frozen funds will be officially confiscated at the end of that period.

Authorities clarify that, in general terms, this does not affect funds deposited after the levy in the bank account.

Under what circumstances could access to the funds be allowed in the United States

In general terms, any IRS levy could lose its validity under some of the following circumstances.