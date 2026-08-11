FEMA and AmeriCorps are constantly looking for volunteers to enroll in a service program aimed at traveling to different parts of the United States while helping with emergency management and community assistance in the face of environmental disasters.

This program, known as FEMA Corps, has a duration of almost one year (10-11 months), and during this period, food expenses, transportation, and lodging are covered. At the end, more than 7,300 dollars are given to use for educational expenses.

These are the tasks volunteers are expected to perform

This collaboration between the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the AmeriCorps NCCC volunteer service program aims for participants to join teams that move through different regions of the country and support activities related to

Emergency management

Mission planning

Disaster response and recovery

Operations coordination

Administrative and logistical tasks

In return, free lodging, meals covered throughout the entire program, transportation and travel related to service, training, some health benefits, and an allowance for personal expenses are offered. Round-trip transportation to the volunteer’s home is also covered.

More than 7,300 dollars will be awarded at the end of the program

Upon completing the service period, access is granted to the Segal AmeriCorps Education Award, whose current value exceeds 7,300 dollars and can be used for

Future studies

Educational tuition

Payment of qualified student loans

It is also explained that participants could gain access to a network of employers and educational programs linked to AmeriCorps.

What requirements are asked of volunteers to be able to sign up and travel around the United States

To be eligible for the benefit, it will be necessary to

Be between 18 and 24 years old

Be a U.S. citizen

Be available to serve for 10 or 11 months full time

Successfully pass an initial drug screening test

Be willing to travel frequently throughout the country

The sign-ups are completed through the MyAmeriCorps portal.