En esta noticia

Prolonged tax debts can trigger much harsher measures than many taxpayers imagine. In the United States, when a tax obligation remains unresolved for long periods, the Government can intensify collection mechanisms and send officials directly to the taxpayer’s home.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) retains the authority to make home visits in certain cases of persistent tax debts, especially when taxpayers ignore official notices or fail to regularize their tax situation.

Measure.Official: Trump signed an executive order to strip labor protections from 8,000 federal officials

The procedure that many let go by for many years

Tax authorities usually begin the process with:

  • Debt notices
  • Official notifications
  • Payment demands and accumulated interest

When the taxpayer does not respond for long periods, the case can escalate to more aggressive collection stages.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) retains the authority to make home visits in certain cases of persistent tax debts, especially when taxpayers ignore official notices or fail to regularize their tax situation. Image: archive.

The Government will visit the homes of all these people

In-person visits may occur to:

  • Verify tax information
  • Attempt to locate the taxpayer
  • Deliver official documentation
  • Move forward with pending collection procedures

The IRS can use different legal tools to recover taxes owed.

SSA.New Government Rule Denies Retirement to Thousands Based on Years Worked

IRS seizes all these assets one by one

If the debt remains unresolved, the agency may proceed against:

  • Bank accounts
  • Wages and salaries
  • Vehicles
  • Real estate properties
  • Other financial assets

How to avoid seizures?

Even in the face of advanced collection processes, people can still:

  • Negotiate payment agreements
  • Request administrative reviews
  • File appeals
  • Voluntarily regularize the debt

Acting quickly usually avoids more severe measures.