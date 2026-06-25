The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) maintains an active tax credit that allows certain taxpayers to access a refund of up to $1,700. This is a benefit included in the federal tax system that is granted when filing a tax return.

This amount corresponds to the Additional Child Tax Credit, the refundable portion of the tax credit for children, which means it can generate a payment even if the taxpayer has no taxes due. Access to this benefit depends on meeting certain requirements established by the IRS.

Who is eligible for this IRS credit

To access the refund of up to $1,700, the IRS sets a series of conditions that must be met when filing the return:

Have claimed the Child Tax Credit on the tax return.

Have at least one qualifying child under 17 years old at the end of the tax year.

The child must have a valid Social Security number for work in the United States.

The child must have lived with the taxpayer for more than half the year.

Meet the income limits established by the IRS.

Have earned income from work, since the credit is tied to employment income.

Not file as “married filing separately” in most cases.

The IRS also states that the final refund amount may vary depending on income and the number of qualifying children, so not all taxpayers receive exactly $1,700.

How to claim the IRS $1,700 check

To access this refund, taxpayers must file their federal tax return and include the corresponding credit. The calculation is made automatically when completing the forms required by the IRS.

Once the return is filed, the IRS processes the information and, if applicable, issues the refund by direct deposit or check, depending on the option chosen by the taxpayer.