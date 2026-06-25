Eleven cities in the state of California will raise their local minimum wage starting on July 1, 2026, a measure that will increase hourly income for millions of workers in the United States. The new floors exceed the state minimum of $16.90 and range from $17.76 to $20.34 per hour.

The increases respond to local ordinances that adjust the minimum wage every year according to inflation and the cost of living, according to the California Department of Industrial Relations, the state agency. These cities set floors higher than California’s, which rose from $16.50 to $16.90 in January.

Which U.S. cities are raising wages starting in July?

The increase affects nearly a dozen local governments in California, all with hourly rates above the state minimum. Emeryville leads the list with $20.34, followed by Berkeley and San Francisco, both at $19.61 an hour.

These are the new hourly minimum wages that take effect on July 1, 2026:

Alameda – $17.76.

Berkeley – $19.61.

Emeryville – $20.34.

Fremont – $18.05.

Los Angeles (city) – $18.42.

Los Angeles County (unincorporated areas) – $18.47.

Malibu – $17.91.

Milpitas – $18.50.

Pasadena – $18.57.

San Francisco – $19.61.

Santa Monica – $18.47.

Who is affected by the wage increase and what should they do?

The new floor applies depending on where the work is performed, not where the employee lives or where the company is headquartered. In most ordinances, working just two hours per week within the city is enough to qualify for that rate.

The worker must check that their pay stub reflects the new amount starting in July; if they work in several cities, the highest rate always applies. There are also industry-specific minimums — such as $20 for fast food — that may exceed the local wage.