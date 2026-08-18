Millions of Social Security recipients are already watching inflation data closely as they wait to find out how much their monthly benefits could increase in 2027.

The annual cost-of-living adjustment, known as COLA, is designed to help Social Security benefits keep pace with rising consumer prices. Although the official figure has not been announced yet, several recent estimates are pointing toward a larger increase in 2027 than the adjustment beneficiaries received this year.

Current projections place the 2027 Social Security COLA between 3.2% and 3.6%. However, that range is not final, and the estimate could still change before the government announces the official adjustment.

Social Security COLA projections are changing

Recent inflation data has caused some organizations and analysts to revise their expectations for next year’s increase.

The Senior Citizens League currently estimates a 3.6% COLA, down from its previous projection of 3.8%. AARP has also lowered its estimate, moving from 3.6% to 3.5%.

Other projections are somewhat lower. Independent analyst Mary Johnson has estimated a 3.4% increase, while the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget has projected a possible 3.2% adjustment.

That means there is still no single number that Social Security recipients can count on for 2027.

The reason is simple: the final COLA calculation depends on inflation data that has not yet been released.

What could a 3.6% increase mean for Social Security checks?

For beneficiaries, the percentage is only part of the story. What matters most is how much the increase could add to their monthly check.

The average retired worker was receiving approximately $2,071 per month in Social Security benefits in January, according to figures cited in the report.

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If the final COLA were 3.6%, that average benefit would increase by roughly $75 per month, bringing the monthly payment to approximately $2,146.

A 3.5% adjustment would produce a slightly smaller increase.

These figures are only examples. The actual dollar increase would depend on each recipient’s current benefit amount.

Why the 2027 increase is still uncertain

The Social Security Administration does not simply use the latest monthly inflation figure to determine the COLA.

Instead, the adjustment is based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). The government compares the average CPI-W for the third quarter of the year — July, August and September — with the corresponding period from the previous year.

Because August and September inflation data are still ahead, the current estimates could move in either direction.

This is why beneficiaries should treat the 3.2% to 3.6% range as a projection rather than a guaranteed increase.

2027 COLA could be higher than this year’s adjustment

If the current forecasts hold, Social Security recipients could receive a larger increase next year than they did in 2026.

The 2026 COLA was 2.8%, while the adjustment was 2.5% in 2025 and 3.2% in 2024.

A final increase of 3.5% or 3.6% would also represent the largest annual adjustment since 2023, when benefits rose by 8.7% amid exceptionally high inflation.

However, a higher COLA does not necessarily mean beneficiaries will feel significantly richer. The adjustment is intended to offset rising prices, and many older Americans continue to face higher costs for everyday necessities.

When will the official Social Security COLA for 2027 be announced?

Social Security recipients will have to wait until October 2026 for the official number.

The final calculation will incorporate the inflation data for July, August and September. The official 2027 COLA is expected to be announced on October 14, 2026, after the September inflation figures are available.

The new adjustment will then begin appearing in Social Security payments in January 2027.

Until the official announcement, the best available estimates suggest that beneficiaries could be looking at a COLA somewhere between 3.2% and 3.6%.

For someone receiving the average retired-worker benefit, that could translate into roughly $66 to $75 more per month, depending on where the final percentage lands.

For now, however, the most important numbers are still to come: the August and September inflation reports will play a major role in determining how much Social Security checks increase next year.