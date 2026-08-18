The Social Security Administration (SSA) will send another round of payments on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. The payment is part of the agency’s regular monthly schedule and is based primarily on the beneficiary’s date of birth.

The August 19 payment is specifically for Social Security beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 11th and 20th of the month. This includes people receiving retirement, disability, and survivor benefits under the regular Social Security payment schedule.

Who gets Social Security on August 19?

The SSA generally divides monthly Social Security payments across three Wednesdays. The specific Wednesday depends on the day of the month on which the beneficiary was born.

For August 2026, the schedule is:

August 12: beneficiaries born from the 1st through the 10th.

August 19: beneficiaries born from the 11th through the 20th.

August 26: beneficiaries born from the 21st through the 31st.

If someone receives benefits based on another person’s work record, such as a spouse’s or parent’s record, the SSA generally uses the other person’s date of birth to determine the payment date.

What other Social Security payments were made in August?

The regular Wednesday schedule is not the only payment arrangement used by the SSA.

Beneficiaries who began receiving Social Security before May 1997 follow a different schedule. Their Social Security payment is generally issued on the third day of the month. People who receive both Social Security and SSI also receive their Social Security payment on the third.

In August 2026, that payment was made on August 3. SSI, meanwhile, was paid on July 31, one day earlier than its usual August 1 date because August 1 fell on a Saturday.

The regular Wednesday schedule is not the only payment arrangement used by the SSA.

When is the final Social Security payment for August?

The final payment under the regular August schedule will arrive on Wednesday, August 26. It is intended for beneficiaries whose birthdays fall from the 21st through the 31st of any month.

The SSA advises beneficiaries who do not receive a payment on the expected date to allow three additional mailing days before contacting the agency.

How much does Social Security pay?

The amount each person receives varies depending on their earnings history, claiming age, type of benefit, and other factors. There is no single payment amount for everyone receiving Social Security.

According to figures cited by AS USA from the SSA, the average monthly benefit was approximately $2,031.74 for retired workers, $1,498.43 for disabled workers, and $1,634.61 for survivors.

The 2026 Social Security payments also reflect the 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that took effect at the beginning of the year. The SSA said the increase applied to nearly 71 million beneficiaries.