Starting July 1, residents of Virginia Beach, Virginia, will see several changes to the city’s waste collection program, including higher fees for replacing trash and recycling bins, increased rental costs for yard debris trailers, and reminders about the city’s color requirements for waste containers.

The updated schedule is part of the municipality’s efforts to manage residential waste services and comes as several other U.S. cities and states are also introducing new regulations related to garbage collection and disposal.

Virginia Beach raises fees for trash and recycling services

Under the new rules, replacing a damaged or lost trash or recycling bin will now cost $100, representing a $25 increase compared with the previous fee.

The city also updated the cost of renting equipment used for yard waste disposal:

A one-day yard debris trailer rental now costs $50 , up $10 .

A weekend rental increases to $150, a $75 hike.

Residents can make payments using a credit card, personal check, or money order payable to the Treasurer, City of Virginia Beach.

Image: archive.

Trash and recycling bins must meet color requirements

In addition to the revised fees, Virginia Beach continues to require residents to use specific containers for household waste:

Black bins must be used for regular trash.

Blue bins are designated for recycling.

Using the correct containers helps the city maintain an organized collection system and ensures recyclable materials are processed separately from household waste.

Other U.S. cities are also updating trash regulations

Virginia Beach is not the only community introducing new waste-related rules.

In Colorado, a recently approved law changes how authorities can enforce cases involving wildlife attracted by improperly stored garbage. The legislation lowers the legal standard from proving someone “intentionally” lured bears with trash to “knowingly” doing so, making enforcement easier in certain cases.

Meanwhile, San Diego, California, is transitioning to a new waste collection system that requires residents to replace their existing black trash bins with city-issued gray containers.

In Oakland, California, officials have also approved stricter penalties for illegal dumping. Under the updated ordinance, fines for dumping trash unlawfully can now reach $5,000, doubling the previous maximum penalty.

As local governments continue updating waste management policies, residents are encouraged to review their city’s latest guidelines to avoid unexpected fees or potential penalties.