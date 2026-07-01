July will begin with a good news for thousands of workers in the United States. Starting on July 1, several cities and counties will apply a new minimum wage increase, a measure that will directly affect the income of those who receive the minimum hourly pay.

The increase will not be uniform across the country. Although the federal minimum wage remains USD 7.25 per hour, several states and local governments have their own rules and set higher amounts, which are updated each year based on inflation or the cost of living.

Who will receive an automatic minimum wage increase starting in July?

The increase will benefit workers who carry out their tasks in cities and counties that will update their minimum wages on July 1.

In these cases, it will not be necessary to submit applications or complete forms : employers must automatically apply the new hourly rate on their employees’ payroll.

Among the main jurisdictions that will raise the minimum wage are:

Alameda: USD 17.76 per hour.

Berkeley: USD 19.61 per hour.

Emeryville: USD 20.34 per hour.

Fremont: USD 18.05 per hour.

City of Los Angeles: USD 18.42 per hour.

Los Angeles County (unincorporated areas): USD 18.47 per hour.

Malibu: USD 17.91 per hour.

Milpitas: USD 18.50 per hour.

Pasadena: USD 18.57 per hour.

San Francisco: USD 19.61 per hour.

Santa Monica: USD 18.47 per hour.

Why is the minimum wage rising in these U.S. cities?

Most of these increases respond to local ordinances that establish periodic reviews of the minimum wage using inflation or the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

This means that, although California has maintained a state minimum wage of USD 16.90 per hour since January 2026, several cities set higher amounts to offset the higher cost of living in their jurisdictions.

Will all workers in the United States receive the increase?

No. The adjustment only applies to those who work in the cities and counties where a minimum wage update takes effect.

In addition, there are sectors with specific regulations. For example, some workers in hotels, hospitality, fast food, and health care are subject to different wage scales that may exceed the general minimum wage.

In all cases, employers must pay the highest applicable rate, whether it is set by state law or by local regulations.