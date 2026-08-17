The project was named Christ of the Reservoir and will take place in Antioquia, Colombia. It is conceived as one of the most ambitious constructions of the decade throughout Latin America.

Christ of the Reservoir will not be only a religious attraction; it will also include a complete hotel, cultural, and commercial complex. It is intended to create a complete experience in itself.

What will the world’s largest Jesus Christ statue be like?

The project plans for the statue to be surrounded by spaces that can complement the tourist experience.

A themed shopping center will be included, along with several cultural and religious spaces, as well as a resort-style hotel, different dining options with views of the statue, and panoramic viewpoints. In addition, there will also be trails and green areas for those who want to connect with the more natural side of the city.

The structure will have an internal elevator , which will provide access to an elevated area inside the statue that will allow tourists to enjoy panoramic views of the mountains, the landscapes, and the reservoir itself.

This work will be located in El Penol, a municipality in Antioquia, a region that has great tourism potential, between the famous Penol Rock and the Guatape reservoir.

It is estimated to reach 86 meters in height, which would far exceed Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, which is 38 meters tall.

When will construction of the most ambitious project in Latin America be completed?

According to the official plan, the work should be completed by 2029. When Christ of the Reservoir is finished, it could be visited by thousands of tourists a day, something that would boost tourism in Antioquia.

The tourism boost would have a strong effect on the regional economy. First because it would generate jobs both for construction and for operations.

This would strengthen Antioquia’s position against other tourist destinations in Colombia and the world.