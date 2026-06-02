During the summer of 2026, California will maintain the continuity of its SUN Bucks program, which aims to provide financial assistance to families with school-age children through food benefits loaded onto EBT cards.

In this regard, those who receive this money will need to keep one key point in mind: under strict rules, these funds must be used within a specific period. Otherwise, they will be blocked and cannot be used.

How much money will those who participate in the program receive in their accounts

The initiative will provide a total of $120 per eligible child, to be distributed in three payments—corresponding to June, July, and August—of $40 each.

How long is there to use this money

According to information from California authorities, the funds must be used within 122 days after they are deposited .

It is important to note that this deadline starts anew for each individual deposit.

If the deadline passes and the money has not been used, the funds will be completely disabled and cannot be used.

Who qualifies to receive this assistance

According to what was indicated, most children who may qualify will be enrolled automatically if

They qualify for free or reduced-price school meals.

They receive CalFresh benefits.

They are part of the CalWORKs program.

They receive Medi-Cal with family income at or below 185% of the Federal Poverty Level.

They are identified by their schools as children in foster care.

They are experiencing homelessness.

They are part of migrant families.

For families whose children are not automatically enrolled, the benefit can be requested by submitting a school meals application or a Universal Benefits Application at the child’s school before August 31.