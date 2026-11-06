The Social Security Administration (SSA) in the United States keeps the confirmed 2026 payment dates posted on its official website, set according to each beneficiary’s birthday and federal holiday observances.

In that regard, it is established that month after month, those born between the 21st and the 31st are the last to be paid, so in November they will receive their payment on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Those born between the 21st and 31st of the month will receive their SSA benefits on November 25

According to the federal agency, all beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st of any month who began receiving benefits after April 30, 1997, and are not also receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) must receive their payment on the fourth Wednesday of the month, which falls on Nov. 25.

People born between these dates who have received benefits since before May 1997 already received their SSA retirement or pension payment last Tuesday, Nov. 3, because the agency says those payments are always made on the 3rd of the month. The same applies if they also receive SSI.

When the rest of the beneficiaries get paid in November 2026

Those born between the 1st and the 10th will get an extraordinary advance. Although they normally get paid on the second Wednesday of the month, because Veterans Day is observed, the payment was moved up to Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Those with birthdays between the 11th and the 20th will get their money on the third Wednesday, which is Nov. 18.

Finally, SSI payments are made on the first of each month, although if that date falls on a holiday, Saturday or Sunday, they are moved up, as happened this month, when beneficiaries received their money on Oct. 30.

In these situations, authorities say to wait three additional days after the date the benefit should have been received and, if there is still no update, contact Social Security through the official channels.