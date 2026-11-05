The Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed it will change the earnings limits for 2027. Retirees who have not yet reached full retirement age will be able to earn up to $25,560 a year before their benefits are reduced.

In addition, the maximum earnings subject to the Social Security tax will rise from $184,500 to $192,300. Both changes are part of the program’s annual update and follow different rules.

How much retirees can earn in 2027 without losing part of their benefits

The limit will depend on the beneficiary’s age. For those who remain below full retirement age throughout 2027, the threshold will be $25,560 a year, or $2,130 a month.

If they go over that amount, the SSA will withhold $1 in benefits for every $2 they earn from work.

By contrast, those who reach full retirement age during 2027 will have a limit of $67,920 a year ($5,660 a month). In those cases, $1 will be withheld for every $3 above that amount, but only for income earned before the month they reach full retirement age.

Who can work without an income limit and still collect Social Security?

Retirees who have already reached full retirement age will be able to work and earn wages without an annual limit that would trigger benefit withholding.

Full retirement age depends on each worker’s year of birth. That is why it is important to check when you reach it before calculating how much money you can earn without deductions.

Also, the withholding applied for going over the limits does not necessarily mean a permanent loss: when the beneficiary reaches full retirement age, the SSA adjusts payments to account for the months when benefits were withheld .

Why the Social Security earnings cap subject to tax will rise to $192,300

Another change confirmed for 2027 is the increase in the maximum earnings subject to the Social Security tax, which will rise from $184,500 to $192,300. This amount determines how much earned income is subject to the tax. It is not a limit on collecting retirement benefits, nor does it mean that people who earn more than that amount lose their benefits.

The SSA also confirmed that tax rates will remain unchanged: employees will continue paying a combined 7.65% rate for Social Security and Medicare, while self-employed workers will pay a 15.30% rate.

New Social Security income limits for 2027

Here are the main changes announced by the SSA, comparing 2026 amounts with those that will take effect in 2027:

Maximum earnings subject to the Social Security tax

$184,500 in 2026

$192,300 in 2027

Limit before reaching full retirement age

$24,480 in 2026

$25,560 in 2027

Limit in the year full retirement age is reached

$65,160 in 2026

$67,920 in 2027

Income allowed after reaching full retirement age