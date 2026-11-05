The U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) has set Thursday, Dec. 3, 2026, as the next benefits payment date for certain retirees and pensioners. The date applies to those who began receiving or applied for benefits before May 1997.

According to the SSA’s official payment schedule for 2026, this group receives benefits on the third day of each month. The same date also applies to people who receive both Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Which retirees and pensioners will receive their payment on Thursday, Dec. 3?

The Social Security Administration explains that the third-of-the-month payment applies to people who were receiving or applied for Social Security benefits on or before April 30, 1997.

Those who receive both Social Security and SSI also get their Social Security benefits on that date.

However, the agency says SSI payments are usually made on the first day of each month. As a result, people who receive both benefits have different payment dates for each one.

When will other retirees and pensioners be paid in December 2026?

For those who applied for Social Security benefits after April 30, 1997, and follow the regular schedule, the payment date depends on the birth date of the person on whose record the benefits are paid.

According to the official SSA schedule, December 2026 deposits are set for the following dates:

Wednesday, Dec. 9: beneficiaries with birth dates from the 1st to the 10th.

Wednesday, Dec. 16: beneficiaries with birth dates from the 11th to the 20th.

Wednesday, Dec. 23: beneficiaries with birth dates from the 21st to the 31st.

The SSA also says that if a beneficiary does not receive payment on the scheduled date, they should wait three additional mailing days before contacting the agency.