The official holiday calendar in the United States includes a total of 11 holiday dates dedicated to commemorating various milestones of national and international significance.

On these days, customers of financial institutions such as Bank of America and Wells Fargo should keep in mind that the different branches across the country will lower their shutters and remain closed, so all in-person operations will be suspended.

In that context, next Friday, June 19, Juneteenth will be commemorated nationwide, a day on which transactions can only be carried out through ATMs or online.

Bank of America and Wells Fargo close their branches in June

On Friday, June 19, both banks posted on their official calendars that the different branches will remain closed since both follow the federal holiday calendar.

Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday on June 16, 2021, and has been observed ever since by different banking institutions.

“Juneteenth is a day dedicated to raising awareness of the history of the African American community in the United States. Many cities across the country celebrate with parades, music festivals, and fireworks,” says USA.gov about this day.

The only transactions that can be carried out during these 24 hours of closure

It is important to note that, despite the closure of branches, the one-year services such as cash withdrawals, balance inquiries, transfers, etc.

In addition, the banks’ online services will also remain active, although it is advisable to check the website in each case to find out which ones will be available and which could experience delays.

Other bank holidays that will be observed for the rest of 2026

Both institutions will keep their doors closed during the remaining days included in the federal calendar, which are

Independence Day : July 4

Labor Day : September 7

Columbus Day : October 12

Veterans Day : November 11

Thanksgiving : November 26

Christmas: December 25