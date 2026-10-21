Filing a federal income tax return using Form 1040 is a requirement for many Americans and immigrants, depending on their income, filing status, and other factors.

Although the IRS has not yet published its specific guidance for the 2027 filing season, taxpayers can start preparing for the 2027 tax season by organizing their financial records, checking their IRS accounts, and gathering the documents they will need to file their federal income tax returns.

Gather and organize tax documents

One of the first steps is to collect the documents needed to complete a federal income tax return. These may include Form W-2, which reports wages, and Form 1099, which reports certain other types of income.

Taxpayers should also keep records of other income, payments, and expenses that may affect their tax returns. Depending on their situation, they may need documents related to tax credits, deductions, or other tax benefits.

It is important to wait until all required income documents are available before filing. Missing information could lead to errors or delays in processing a return .

How to check your IRS online account

Taxpayers can also review their information through an online account with the IRS. The account allows users to access certain tax records and review information related to their federal tax obligations.

Filing a federal income tax return on time helps taxpayers meet their tax obligations and avoid potential penalties from the IRS. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

Checking these records before filing can help taxpayers organize the information they need for their returns. They should also make sure they have access to the account and can sign in when the filing season begins.

Review tax rules before filing in 2027

Taxpayers should review the rules that apply to the 2026 tax year before completing their returns. Their filing requirements and eligibility for certain credits or deductions may depend on their income, filing status, and personal circumstances.