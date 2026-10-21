The California traffic law requires drivers to yield to pedestrians crossing at a marked crosswalk or an unmarked one located at an intersection.

Section 21950 of the Vehicle Code also requires reducing speed and taking the necessary precautions to avoid putting people walking at risk, even when there is no traffic light regulating traffic .

What drivers must do when a pedestrian crosses the street

The regulations state that drivers must yield the right-of-way to pedestrians crossing the roadway in a crosswalk, whether it is marked with lines on the pavement or is located at an intersection without visible signage .

Subsection (a) of Section 21950 of the California Vehicle Code states it explicitly: “The driver of a vehicle shall yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian crossing the roadway within any marked crosswalk or within any unmarked crosswalk at an intersection”.

Likewise, the text indicates that the driver must “exercise due care and shall reduce the speed of the vehicle or take any other action related to the operation of the vehicle as necessary to safeguard the safety of the pedestrian”.

It is important to know that the absence of a traffic light with painted lines does not eliminate drivers’ obligations. The obligation is not limited to stopping when the pedestrian is already in front of the vehicle, but also requires anticipating possible risks and adjusting driving when approaching these crossings.

Do pedestrians also have to follow the rules?

Yes. Although the law grants protection to those crossing at the crosswalks covered by the rule, it also requires them to act with caution and avoid situations that could cause a collision.

Subsection (b) of Section 21950 establishes that no pedestrian may suddenly leave the curb or another safe place and run into the path of a vehicle that is so close as to pose an immediate hazard. They must also not stop or unnecessarily delay traffic in a crosswalk (marked or unmarked).

Finally, subsection (d) clarifies that the pedestrian’s obligations do not exempt the driver from protecting the safety of people crossing.