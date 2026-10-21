The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) states that, when permanent resident status is obtained, a series of responsibilities must be fulfilled.

Among them are filing federal tax returns and reporting income both to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the state tax authorities.

However, USCIS also warns about an error that could affect status by being considered a renunciation of permanent residency.

What is the error that can be interpreted as a renunciation of status?

According to USCIS in its “maintaining permanent residence” section, there are two reasons why someone ceases to be a permanent resident:

Applying for and completing the naturalization process. Losing or abandoning status.

In the second scenario, there are several ways to lose status that can be found on the official USCIS website. One of the items mentioned is “declaring oneself as a nonimmigrant on your tax return.”

How should the tax return be filed correctly?

To avoid making this mistake, it is important to keep several factors in mind. First, lawful permanent residents must use Form 1040, which corresponds to the individual federal income tax return used by U.S. citizens and aliens considered residents for tax purposes.

If a lawful permanent resident files Form 1040-NR , intended for nonresident aliens for tax purposes, it could create a contradiction regarding their immigration status. In certain circumstances, this could be interpreted as an intention to give up permanent residency.

In addition, this error can also occur by answering incorrectly the questions related to tax residency status or the days of physical presence in the United States.

What should be done if this error is made to prevent it from being considered a renunciation of status?

If a tax return error is made, it is possible to correct it by filing Form 1040-X, which allows an previously filed federal return to be amended.

It is important to make the correction as soon as possible, since tax inconsistencies could create complications when applying for U.S. citizenship or when trying to re-enter the country after a trip abroad.

This is because immigration authorities may assess compliance with tax obligations to determine whether a person maintains their permanent resident status.