The oven knobs accumulate grease, food residue, and dirt with everyday use. To clean them without damaging their surface, one of the simplest alternatives is to use dish detergent and warm water, a combination recommended by appliance manufacturers for maintaining these parts.

Unlike some homemade ingredients that can be abrasive or affect certain finishes, mild detergent allows lifting the grease from the surface without the need to scrub hard.

What it is for to clean oven knobs with detergent and warm water

The combination of dish detergent and warm water helps remove grease, food splashes, and dirt that accumulates around the oven controls, according to GE Appliances.

This is because detergents contain surfactants that reduce the interfacial tension between the grease and the surface, which makes it easier to emulsify or disperse in water and allows residues to be removed by the mechanical wiping action of a cloth.

How to clean knobs with dish detergent and warm water

To clean the oven knobs and remove grease residue without damaging their surface, GE Appliances recommends using a solution of water and mild detergent.

The manufacturer details a simple procedure that allows these parts to be cleaned and put back in place correctly.

The step-by-step process for cleaning oven knobs:

Remove the knobs: take them carefully off the oven. Wash them with detergent: use a solution of water and mild detergent, along with a soft cloth, to remove dirt. Avoid soaking them: the manufacturer indicates that the knobs should not remain submerged in water. Dry them well: remove all moisture before putting them back. Put them back correctly: match the flat part on the back of each knob with the control shaft. Respect the original position: in dual-oven models, make sure the knobs correspond to each oven and do not swap them.

Although mild detergent is a common alternative for removing grease, cleaning should be done carefully to avoid damaging the parts . The use of metal sponges, abrasive scouring pads, or hard brushes that could scratch the material or wear down the inscriptions and gradation marks is not recommended.

How often oven knobs should be cleaned

As a maintenance measure, it is advisable to clean the knobs when grease or dirt residue is noticed, rather than waiting for a layer difficult to remove to build up.

For regular cleaning, dish detergent diluted in warm water is usually enough. If stubborn stains remain, it is preferable to consult the manufacturer’s instructions before trying stronger products.