The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States explains to all taxpayers through its official website what the time frames to consider are in each case when they expect to receive a tax refund.

It is important to consider that the status of refunds can be checked through several channels and, in this way, keep track of the agency’s processing until finally receiving the payment.

IRS refund: who gets paid faster

According to the official website of the tax agency, the time frame varies depending on the format in which the tax return was filed. Although in general, most taxpayers choose to file electronically, there are those who still send in their return on paper.

The time frames for each case are:

Electronic return: up to 3 weeks from the date it was filed

Return by mail: 6 weeks or more from the time it was received by the agency

“Tax returns filed electronically are processed faster than paper ones, so refunds arrive more quickly, sometimes within ten days if you request direct deposit,” explains the agency.

Who has to file a paper return?

The authorities specify that the procedure must be carried out this way when:

You want to claim a dependent who has already been claimed on another tax return.

It is filed outside the period in which electronic returns are allowed, which is from the beginning of tax season until mid-October.

Causes that can delay the issuance of a refund

There are errors or circumstances that cause delays in processing the refund, such as:

Not signing or having incorrect mathematical calculations

Claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit

Filing an amended return

Claiming injured taxpayer relief

How to check the refund status and when it is available

According to what is indicated, this information can be known:

24 hours after filing a current-year electronic return.

3 days after filing a return for prior years.

4 weeks after a paper return is filed.

By accessing the IRS online account you can follow the status of the process and, if you are not signed in, by knowing the amount to receive, the SSN or ITIN, marital status and tax year you can check it by clicking here.