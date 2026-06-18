Receiving an inheritance does not always allow you to freely dispose of the assets from the outset. In the United States, there are strict tax regulations that can directly affect inherited wealth if they are not complied with on time and properly.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reminded that tax debts do not disappear upon death. If the deceased had outstanding taxes, those obligations must be paid before the inheritance is distributed among the beneficiaries.

No one is authorized to manage a family inheritance without having completed this procedure

At the time of a person’s death, their estate includes both their assets and debts. This means that:

The distribution of the inheritance must wait until the tax situation has been regularized.

IRS seizes assets and accounts of those who have delayed this procedure regarding their inheritances

If the heirs or administrators do not comply with this process:

The IRS has the authority to claim the outstanding debt .

Likewise, it may proceed with collection actions .

Finally, it can move forward with the seizure of the estate assets.

In certain circumstances, previously distributed assets may be affected.

IRS has the authority to seize each of these assets individually

To recover the debt, the IRS can intervene on: