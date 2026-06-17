En esta noticia
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reported that taxpayers who detect errors in their tax return must file an amended return to correct the information.
This procedure allows tax data to be updated when there were changes or inconsistencies in the original filing.
Everyone who completed this process incorrectly will have to file their tax return again
The IRS indicates that an amended return must be filed when there is a change in any of the following elements:
- Filing status
- Reported income
- Claimed deductions
- Requested tax credits
- Dependents included in the return
- Total tax liability
If any of these details were reported incorrectly, the taxpayer must correct the information.
Fines and penalties for everyone who does not correct tax errors
If a taxpayer detects an error but does not file an amended return, the following could arise:
- Automatic adjustments by the IRS
- Fines or interest on taxes owed
- Requests for additional information