The Social Security Administration (SSA) has officially released its annual ranking of the most popular baby names in the United States, revealing that Olivia and Liam remained the nation’s top choices for newborns in 2025. It marks the seventh consecutive year that both names have held the No. 1 spot.

Every year, the SSA publishes its highly anticipated list based on Social Security card applications submitted at birth, making it one of the most reliable indicators of naming trends across the country.

Olivia and Liam Continue Their Reign

Despite changing trends and the emergence of new favorites, American parents once again chose Olivia and Liam more than any other names in 2025. The rankings showed remarkable stability compared with previous years, especially among boys’ names, where the top four positions remained unchanged.

On the girls’ side, however, there was one notable shift. Charlotte climbed to the No. 2 position, ending Emma’s six-year streak as the runner-up. Another major change was the arrival of Eliana in the top 10, replacing Ava, which dropped out of the list.

The Top 10 Baby Names in the United States

Most Popular Boy Names of 2025

Liam Noah Oliver Theodore Henry James Elijah Mateo William Lucas

Most Popular Girl Names of 2025

Olivia Charlotte Emma Amelia Sophia Mia Isabella Evelyn Sofia Eliana

The Fastest-Rising Baby Names

Beyond the top 10, the SSA also highlighted the names that experienced the biggest jumps in popularity during 2025.

For boys, Kasai saw the most dramatic rise, climbing 1,108 positions and entering the top 1,000 for the first time. The name, which means “fire” in Japanese and Swahili, became one of the year’s biggest surprises.

For girls, Klarity recorded the largest increase in popularity, leading a group of rapidly emerging names that reflect growing interest in modern spellings and unique choices.

Fastest-Rising Boy Names

Kasai

Akari

Eziah

Jasai

Neithan

Fastest-Rising Girl Names

Klarity

Rynlee

Ailanny

Naylani

Madisson

Why the SSA Baby Name List Matters

The SSA has been compiling baby name data since 1997 and maintains records dating back to 1880.

Because most parents apply for a Social Security number shortly after a child is born, the database provides a near real-time snapshot of naming trends across the United States.