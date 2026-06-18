Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a new free child care program aimed at two-year-old children. This initiative will begin with 2,000 spots.

The project is part of the strategy promoted by the New York government to reduce the costs faced by working families, since the money spent on child care is one of the biggest expenses in this city.

New York launches a new program to help all these people and families

In the first phase, 2,000 spots will be opened for 2-year-old children, which represents an investment of approximately 73 million dollars. The program is integrated into the existing early education network and aims to provide care and learning during the day while parents study or work.

The expansion will begin in communities where there is greater demand for child care and less available supply:

Washington Heights and Inwood

Fordham and Kingsbridge

East Brooklyn

Areas of Ozone Park and Rockaways

How to apply for New York’s new child care program?

Applications for those who wish to take part in this first phase can already be submitted. The families will have to complete the enrollment process through the New York public schools system in order to access a spot.

Applications will remain open during the period established by the city, and the plan will gradually expand to more neighborhoods and districts in the coming years.

Who can apply for the new child care program in New York?

The program is aimed at 2-year-old children living in the selected areas for the first phase of implementation.

One of the most notable aspects is that the program’s ultimate goal is to offer free child care to all families who need it, regardless of zip code, income level, or immigration status.

The expansion will begin with 2,000 spots this year and is expected to reach around 12,000 places by 2027 before moving toward universal coverage across the city