One of the first barriers many newcomers to the United States face is believing that, without a Social Security number, they cannot have a bank account. The good news is that you can, and with documents that most already have on hand.

The law does not require Social Security to open a bank account

Federal law does not require a Social Security number (SSN) to open a bank account in the United States. This is stated by agencies such as the FDIC (the agency that insures deposits) and the CFPB (the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau).

What banks are required to do is verify the customer’s identity. That is why they ask for documentation, but that identification does not have to be the SSN: it can be proven in other ways.

What documents do banks accept?

Instead of a Social Security number, institutions usually accept a combination of these documents:

ITIN (Individual Taxpayer Identification Number), is issued by the IRS for those who cannot have an SSN. Most banks accept it.

Valid passport

Consular registration card or consular ID issued by the consulate of the country of origin

Driver’s license (U.S. or, in some cases, foreign)

Proof of address, such as a utility bill or a rental agreement

Each bank defines exactly which combination it asks for, but in general, a passport plus proof of address (and, when they have it, the ITIN) is enough to move forward.

How to do it, step by step

Choose the bank and confirm its requirements for customers without an SSN (it is advisable to call or check its website before going) Gather the documentation: valid identification (passport, consular registration card, or ITIN) and proof of address Go to the branch or start the process online, depending on what the institution allows Complete the application and make the initial deposit, if the bank requires it

A useful tip: compare institutions

Not all banks have the same policy. Some are more flexible than others, and credit unions usually show greater openness with customers without an SSN. Therefore, the recommendation is to compare requirements, costs, and fees before deciding.