The California Franchise Tax Board (FTB) states on its official website that certain state residents may claim a cash payment exceeding $3,700.

This money comes from the California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC), although the final amount will depend on the applicant’s income and family size.

To claim this credit, earned income includes wages, salaries, tips, and any other compensation subject to withholding or net self-employment income.

When this California credit is claimed

To claim this money, you must meet all eligibility requirements and file a state tax return, including the DTB Form 3514 SP for the applicable tax year.

The 2026 edition is not yet available, so this document and the updated, inflation-adjusted maximum credit amount will need to be checked closer to the next tax-filing season (January-April 2027). The process can be completed using the free CalFile app.

If there are tax debts, this credit can be used to reduce them and, if any balance remains, it will be paid in cash.

For 2025, the maximum amount was $3,756 , so the 2026 maximum will be higher.

Who can claim this California credit?

To be eligible, all of the following requirements must be met during the tax year:

Be at least 18 years old

Have earned income of at least $1 and no more than $32,900 ( these amounts could be adjusted for 2026 ; it is best to check when filing)

Have a valid Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number

Have lived in California for more than half of the tax year

Not eligible to be another taxpayer’s qualifying child

Not eligible to be another taxpayer’s dependent unless you have a qualifying child

Married/registered domestic partners who file separately have additional conditions.

Important information about this California credit

“In general, you may claim the CalEITC to receive a refund for up to four prior years by filing or amending your state income tax return,” authorities say.

Those who want to see the maximum amounts for past tax years can do so at this link.