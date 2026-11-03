En esta noticia ‘Veto Man’: What Donald Trump Said About the Possibility of Losing Congress

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, said he could become the “Veto Man” if Democrats win a majority in Congress after the midterm elections.

The president told Fox News about his strategy for a hypothetical scenario in which the opposition controls the legislative chambers: “I guess I’ll become the ‘Veto Man’”.

‘Veto Man’: What Donald Trump Said About the Possibility of Losing Congress

According to his explanation, his initial plan would be to systematically block legislative initiatives pushed by a Democratic majority, in order to force them later to negotiate deals.

“This wouldn’t be the first time. You have a president who doesn’t control the House or the Senate; they send proposals, you veto them and, eventually, after a month or two of vetoing everything, they come around, and you strike a deal,” Trump said of the negotiating dynamic he expects to use in the Fox video published Sunday.

Despite outlining this confrontational playbook, the U.S. president said he is confident Republicans will keep control of Congress after the election, which would avoid having to resort to this blocking strategy.

Source: EFE.