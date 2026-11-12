The Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC) is giving eligible Washington residents another opportunity to recover part of the money they spent throughout the year. The state program provides a refund to workers with qualifying incomes, and its eligibility rules allow applications from people who file their federal taxes using an ITIN instead of a Social Security number (SSN).

The maximum benefit reaches $1,330 . However, the amount is not the same for everyone: it changes according to household income and the number of qualifying children. Applications are already being accepted, and eligible residents have several years to submit their requests.

Who qualifies for Washington’s $1,330 refund?

The state Department of Revenue requires applicants to meet several conditions for the 2025 tax year. Having a job during the year is not enough by itself: applicants must also meet the program’s residency, age, tax-filing and income rules.

The main requirements are:

Washington residency: Applicants must have lived in the state for at least 183 days during 2025.

Identification number: They must have a valid Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).

Age or family status: They must have been at least 25 and under 65 in 2025, or have a qualifying child.

Federal tax return: They must have filed a federal income tax return for 2025.

Income eligibility: They must qualify for the federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), or meet its requirements but file using an ITIN.

Washington offers a tax credit of up to $1,330 to eligible workers who lived in the state during 2025. Shutterstock

The program does not require applicants to have a Social Security number specifically. A valid ITIN is accepted, including for people who are not eligible to receive an SSN. Applicants who include a spouse or children on their application must also provide a valid SSN or ITIN for each person.

How much can eligible workers receive?

The maximum refund depends on the number of qualifying children included in the application. The state sets different benefit amounts for each household category, while income limits determine who can qualify.

Qualifying children Maximum refund None $335 One $660 Two $995 Three or more $1,330

Income limits also vary according to filing status. For the 2025 tax year, the thresholds are:

Qualifying children Single, head of household or married filing separately Married filing jointly None $19,104 $26,214 One $50,434 $57,554 Two $57,310 $64,430 Three or more $61,555 $68,675

These figures represent the maximum income allowed to qualify. The actual refund may be lower than the maximum because the program calculates the benefit according to income and family circumstances. The minimum refund is $50.

How to apply for the Working Families Tax Credit

Washington began accepting applications for the 2025 tax year on February 1, 2026. Residents can submit their requests through the official Working Families Tax Credit website, where the application is available in English and Spanish.

Applicants can also request a paper application or receive assistance at a Department of Revenue field office. The state offers three ways to receive the refund: direct deposit, a paper check or a prepaid debit card.

The deadline to apply for the 2025 tax year is December 31, 2029 . This means eligible workers do not have to submit their applications immediately, although they should check the requirements and prepare the necessary information.

The WFTC is separate from the federal Earned Income Tax Credit. Therefore, people who qualify for both programs may receive the Washington state refund in addition to their federal tax credit.