The Social Security payment schedule has now been published, and the dates when recipients of different benefits will receive their payments have been announced. In October and December, people in one particular program will receive two payments. One for the current month and another in advance for the following month .

This happens when the first day of the following month falls on a Saturday, Sunday or federal holiday. In those cases, payment is moved up to the last business day of the previous month.

Who will receive the November payment on Friday, Oct. 30?

The Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed that Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive their November payment on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026.

This is because Nov. 1 falls on a Sunday and, according to the SSA, when the usual payment date falls on a weekend or federal holiday, the deposit is moved up to the previous business day.

The SSI program is for people with limited income and resources who meet one of the following conditions:

Are 65 or older.

Are adults or children with a qualifying disability.

Are blind and meet the established financial requirements.

SSI amount: how much is paid now and how much it will rise in 2027

According to the SSA, the maximum federal SSI amounts will rise 3.6% in 2027 under the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), announced Oct. 14, 2026.

2026 amounts

Individual: $994.

Eligible couple: $1,491.

Essential person: $498.

2027 amounts

Individual: $1,029.

Eligible couple: $1,544.

Essential person: $516.

How is the SSA payment schedule set up for November and December?

For the rest of 2026, the SSA set the following payment dates.

November

SSI: Friday, Oct. 30.

People who started receiving Social Security before May 1997 or receive both Social Security and SSI: Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Born between the 1st and 10th: Tuesday, Nov. 10 (because of Veterans Day, observed Nov. 11).

Born between the 11th and 20th: Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Born between the 21st and 31st: Wednesday, Nov. 25.

December

SSI: Tuesday, Dec. 1.

People who started receiving Social Security before May 1997 or receive both Social Security and SSI: Thursday, Dec. 3.

Born between the 1st and 10th: Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Born between the 11th and 20th: Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Born between the 21st and 31st: Wednesday, Dec. 23.