The Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed that beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will receive the first payment with the 2027 increase before the end of 2026. The scheduled date is Thursday, Dec. 31.

According to the agency’s official information, the cost-of-living adjustment, known as COLA, will be 3.6%. For Social Security beneficiaries, the increase will begin to show up in payments received in January 2027; for SSI, the end-of-December deposit will apply.

Who will get the increase before the end of 2026

The first group to be paid consists of SSI beneficiaries. The SSA estimates that the increased payments under this program will reach about 7.3 million people.

The agency distinguishes that schedule from the one for Social Security benefits, whose increased payments will begin in January. It also notes that some people receive both Social Security and SSI.

Why the January payment will be made on Dec. 31

The SSA’s explanation of COLA says the usual SSI payment date is the first day of the month. Since Jan. 1 is a holiday, the January payment is made at the end of December of the previous year.

That is why the Dec. 31, 2026, deposit corresponds to January 2027. It is that month’s payment moved up by the calendar, with the new adjustment included.

What the 3.6% increase means and how the new amount will be announced

COLA is the annual cost-of-living adjustment. It is calculated based on changes in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), compiled by the Labor Department.

To find out the individual amount, the SSA will mail adjustment notices in December to those who have not chosen to receive them only electronically.