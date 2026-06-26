The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States announced the delivery of a tax credit of 2,500 dollars for people who meet a series of conditions.

This corresponds to economic relief that seeks to reduce the tax burden on citizens who meet a series of requirements and file their tax returns on the stipulated dates.

It is official: IRS will refund 2,500 dollars to all these people

IRS agents announced that the American Opportunity Tax Credit remains in effect, intended for expenses related to education. To qualify, one must be an eligible student during the first four years of higher education.

According to the regulations of the tax agency, the maximum annual refundable amount is 2,500 dollars. “The amount of the credit is 100% of the first 2,000 dollars and 25% of the next 2,000 dollars of qualified education expenses that a taxpayer paid for each eligible student,” the official information states.

How can the IRS credit be claimed?

To request the tax credit, the person must have income of 80,000 dollars or less (160,000 dollars or less for married couples filing jointly).

For taxpayers with income above 90,000 dollars individually and more than 180,000 dollars jointly, the credit is automatically eliminated.