The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) confirmed that it will deposit up to US$5,000 to those who complete a key online form before April. The benefit corresponds to the adoption tax credit, which from tax year 2025 includes a refundable portion.

This allows you to collect the money even if the taxpayer does not owe taxes. The deposit is activated after filing the annual tax return correctly and meeting the income and eligibility criteria defined by the IRS.

Which form must be completed to receive the IRS refund of 5000 dollars?

To access the refund, the IRS requires completing Form 8839 (Qualified Adoption Expenses) and attaching it to the tax return. Starting in 2025, this filing enables a direct refund of up to US$5,000.

The form reports the adopted child’s information and the allowed expenses, such as legal fees, court costs, and travel expenses related to the adoption process. The rest of the credit, if it is not refundable, can be carried forward to future years.

The April deadline coincides with the official end of the tax season on April 15, 2026, when the IRS stops accepting tax returns without extensions.

Who qualifies for the IRS to deposit the 5000 dollars?

The IRS establishes a series of basic conditions to access the refund, among them:

Modified adjusted gross income of up to US$259,190 (with a gradual phaseout up to US$299,190).

File a joint return if married.

Have completed a domestic, international, or foster care adoption .

Correctly complete and attach Form 8839.