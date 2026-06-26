In the middle of tax season 2026, millions of taxpayers began receiving IRS refunds of up to USD 2,000 corresponding to tax year 2025.

The process is handled by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which has already activated the official refund schedule after the formal opening of tax season at the end of January.

IRS refunds 2026: what is the $7,340 benefit

The amount does not correspond to a new economic stimulus or an extraordinary bonus. It is a matter of legitimate tax refunds generated by:

Excess withholding during 2025.

Application of refundable tax credits .

Final adjustments after filing the annual return.

Among the most relevant benefits are:

Child Tax Credit (CTC) , which can reach up to USD 2,000 per eligible child.

Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), which can reach USD 7,340 depending on income level and family composition.

Those who combined high withholding with tax credits usually receive the highest amounts. The deposit is made directly into the bank account if the taxpayer chose that option when filing their electronic return.

When refunds are deposited and how to track the payment

The estimated payment schedule indicates that the first deposits began to be credited in February. The IRS keeps a reference period of up to 21 days to process most electronic returns without errors.

In general:

Returns filed at the end of January: deposits from the first half of February.

Filings made in the first half of February: payments toward the end of that month.

Cases linked to EITC or ACTC: release of funds starting in early March due to mandatory anti-fraud checks.

To check the status of the process, taxpayers can use the official “Where’s My Refund?” tool available on the IRS website, which is updated daily. The agency insists that direct deposit is the fastest and safest method compared with sending paper checks.

Who qualifies to receive IRS refunds

Not all taxpayers automatically access the maximum amount. To receive a USD 2,000 refund or more in 2026, it is necessary to:

Have correctly filed the return for tax year 2025.

Keep income within the limits required by each credit.

Have children under 17 with a valid Social Security number (for the CTC).

Meet the income and family status requirements established for the EITC.

In addition, the IRS recommends carefully reviewing banking details, avoiding errors on forms, and filing electronically to speed up processing.