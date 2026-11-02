The U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed a change to the November 2026 schedule: retirees and pensioners whose birth date falls between the 1st and the 10th will receive their payment on Tuesday, Nov. 10 , instead of Wednesday the 11th.

The change is due to Veterans Day, a federal holiday that will close government offices and many banks.

Who will receive retirement payments on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026

The beneficiaries who will receive the deposit on Tuesday the 10th are those whose birth date falls between the 1st and the 10th of any month and who are in the Wednesday payment group, specifically the second Wednesday of each month.

The official schedule is organized as follows:

Born between the 1st and the 10th: second Wednesday of the month. In November, they will be paid on Tuesday the 10th because of the holiday.

Born between the 11th and the 20th: third Wednesday, which in November will be the 18th.

Born between the 21st and the 31st: fourth Wednesday, which falls on Nov. 25.

There is one important exception: those who began receiving Social Security benefits before May 1997 and those who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) follow a different schedule.

According to the SSA, these beneficiaries receive Social Security on the third day of each month (they will be paid on Tuesday, Nov. 3), while SSI is deposited on the first day (it was moved up to Friday, Oct. 30, because Nov. 1 fell on a Sunday).

What happens if the money does not arrive on the scheduled day

The SSA recommends waiting an additional three business days before contacting the agency if the payment does not appear in the bank account on the expected date. You can also check the status of deposits from your my Social Security account.

What is observed on Nov. 11

Nov. 11 commemorates the service of those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Its origins are tied to the armistice that ended combat in World War I in 1918.

In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson promoted the observance of Armistice Day. Later, in 1938, the U.S. Congress passed a law declaring Nov. 11 a national holiday and, finally, in 1954, it was renamed Veterans Day.

Since then, parades, tributes and official ceremonies have been held every year. One of the most important takes place at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, located at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

The holiday also affects public institutions. According to USA.gov, “During federal holidays government offices, banks and some private-sector businesses are closed”.