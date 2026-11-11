The death of a family member can leave loved ones without a major source of income. To keep them from losing all of that financial support, the U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) offers survivor benefits, a program that allows spouses, ex-spouses, children, and some parents to receive part of the retirement benefit the deceased worker would have gotten.

The percentage can reach 100% of the original benefit for certain spouses, while children generally receive 75%. However, not everyone qualifies automatically : age, marital status, family relationship, and financial dependency requirements must be met to receive the money.

Who Can Collect a Deceased Relative’s Retirement Benefit

The SSA says that survivor benefits are intended for certain family members of a person who worked and paid into Social Security before dying.

The groups that may qualify for these payments are:

Surviving spouses : Can apply for benefits starting at age 60, or at 50 if they have a disability.

Ex-spouses : May qualify if they were married for at least 10 years and meet the program’s other conditions.

Children : May receive money if they are minors, still in school, or have a disability that began before age 22.

Dependent parents: May apply if they are 62 or older and were receiving financial support from their deceased child.

The agency also covers special situations: a surviving spouse may qualify at any age if they have in their care the deceased worker’s child who is under 16 or has a disability and meets the program’s requirements.

How Much Retirement Benefit a Surviving Spouse Can Receive

The share a spouse receives depends mainly on the age at which they apply for benefits. The longer they wait to file, the larger the monthly payment can be.

According to the SSA, payments start at 71.5% of the deceased worker’s benefit and increase gradually, for example:

At age 60: Can receive 71.5%.

At age 61: Can receive more than 75%.

At age 63: Can receive more than 80%.

At age 65: Can reach more than 90%.

Between ages 66 and 67: Can receive up to 100% when they reach the full survivor retirement age that applies to them.

The exact age for receiving the full benefit depends on the applicant’s year of birth. There are also special conditions for people with a disability. In those cases, the surviving spouse can begin receiving payments at age 50, as long as they meet Social Security’s requirements.

How Much Children of a Deceased Person Can Receive

Eligible children can receive 75% of the basic benefit the deceased parent was entitled to. To qualify, they generally must be unmarried and meet one of these conditions:

Be 17 or younger.

Be 18 or 19 and attend elementary or high school (K-12) full time.

Be any age if they developed a disability before turning 22.

The SSA also covers certain cases of stepchildren, adopted children, grandchildren and other relatives who meet the program’s requirements.

However, there is one important limit: the family maximum benefit. That means if several members of the same family receive payments based on the deceased person’s record, the agency may reduce the amounts proportionally so the total does not exceed the allowed cap. Eligible ex-spouses do not count toward that family limit.

How to Apply for SSA Survivor Benefits

Survivor benefits are not applied for through the usual online retirement claim process. Family members must contact the SSA to start the process and find out which documents are needed. During the application, they may be asked for information such as:

The applicant’s and deceased worker’s Social Security numbers.

Date and place of birth.

Death certificate.

Information on previous marriages and divorces.

Information about children who may be eligible for benefits.

Bank information for direct deposit.

The agency allows phone or in-person appointments. Service is available Monday through Friday, generally from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., in most U.S. time zones.

Once the application is approved, the first payment is received one month after the month chosen to begin collecting benefits.