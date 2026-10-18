Wednesday, November 11, 2026 is a federal holiday included in the official U.S. calendar. During the day, numerous government offices and establishments will remain closed.

The date also affects the Payment Calendar of the Social Security Administration (SSA), which distributes payments according to birth dates every Wednesday.

What is commemorated on Wednesday, November 11 in the United States?

On this day, Veterans Day is commemorated, a federal holiday that honors the people who served in the country’s Armed Forces.

The date coincides with the anniversary of the armistice that ended the major fighting of World War I on November 11, 1918.

Initially, the observance was conceived under the name “Armistice Day,” but in 1954 it was renamed Veterans Day to honor those who served in the Armed Forces.

It differs from Memorial Day, which commemorates those who died during service, because Veterans Day also honors those who are still living.

What happens with Social Security payments for those born from the 1st to the 10th?

The SSA establishes that beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th of any month receive their payments on the second Wednesday. However, in November this date coincides with Veterans Day, so payments will be moved up to Tuesday, November 10.

According to the SSA, when a payment date coincides with a Saturday, Sunday, or federal holiday, benefits are delivered on the previous business day.

Which establishments will remain closed?

Due to the federal scope of the date, various agencies will remain closed and suspend their usual activities:

Federal government offices: nonessential administrative offices will remain closed.

Social Security Administration (SSA): its in-person service offices will be closed for the entire day.

United States Postal Service (USPS): post offices will be closed and regular mail delivery will not take place.

Banks : banking operations subject to the Federal Reserve holiday calendar will be suspended. Branches may have different hours depending on the institution.

Schools and educational establishments: some school districts will suspend classes, depending on their calendars.

State and municipal offices: some agencies could also remain closed, depending on the provisions of each jurisdiction.

For their part, supermarkets, restaurants, shopping centers, and other private businesses may continue operating normally or apply special hours.