Carlos Slim, Mexico’s richest man, took a position some time ago on the social programs offered by the mexican government. With that statement, he called into question the effectiveness of the country’s public policies.

The magnate focused on job creation, investment and the development of productive activities as key tools for improving people’s living conditions. From this perspective, state financial aid should not be the only resource for confronting poverty , but should be paired with job opportunities that allow people to achieve greater economic independence.

The debate also extends to the business and academic worlds, where the importance of combining policies that promote productivity and investment with social protection measures is raised. The challenges include:

Strengthening small businesses

Creating quality jobs

Protecting public finances

Carlos Slim’s stance on government subsidies

Carlos Slim said that job creation is the main tool to fight poverty. In his view, this problem is not solved through charity and does not depend exclusively on government subsidies.

During his appearance at the Latin American Democracy Forum, held at the Palace of Mining in Mexico City, Slim acknowledged that he would be willing to give money to help people if that were enough . He even said that if that were all it took, he would do it “with pleasure.” However, he stressed that a lasting solution requires:

Creating jobs Investing in infrastructure Improving education and health care services Increasing productivity so people can earn income on a sustained basis

“The only way I see for people to get out of poverty is not through charity, nor through social welfare policies, but through jobs” , he insisted during the event.

With that, the businessman was not proposing to eliminate social assistance programs, but warning that financial aid, on its own, is not enough to solve a structural problem like poverty.

The debate over Mexico’s public policies

Those who agree with Carlos Slim’s stance argue that subsidies can provide a response to urgent needs, but they do not always amount to a lasting solution. That is why they consider it a priority to boost small and midsize business growth, promote formal employment and create conditions that make it easier for more people to enter the labor market.

Under this approach, public policies should be aimed at expanding job opportunities and reducing long-term dependence on state aid.

However, the proposal also draws criticism. Critics warn that getting a job is not always enough to overcome poverty, especially in countries where the following persist:

Informal employment

Low wages

Social gaps

They also point out that certain groups, such as children, older adults and people with illnesses or disabilities, face particular difficulties entering the labor market. In those cases, social protection is essential to guarantee decent living conditions.