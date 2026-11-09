Bank of America, one of the largest banks in the United States, has a current promotion that pays a cash bonus to new customers who open a checking account. The amount can reach $500 at the highest tier, but simply opening the account is not enough; customers must also make certain deposits.

Bank of America offers up to $500 for opening a new account

The amount is not fixed, but tiered: it depends on how much money is deposited into the account through direct deposit during the first 90 days after it is opened. The tiers are:

$100 if you receive $2,000 in qualifying direct deposits.

$300 if you receive $5,000.

$500 if you receive $10,000 or more.

So the amount each person gets depends on their income: the higher the total of direct deposits during that period, the larger the bonus.

The key requirement: direct deposit

The bonus is not paid simply for opening the account: the requirement is to receive qualifying direct deposits, typically a paycheck or other recurring income credited electronically, that add up to the required amount within 90 days of opening the account. Without those deposits, you do not get the bonus, even if the account is open.

Which accounts qualify and who can apply

The promotion applies to the opening of certain personal checking accounts at the bank (generally, Advantage Plus Banking and Advantage Relationship Banking accounts).

It is also aimed exclusively at new checking customers: anyone who already has that type of account at the bank does not qualify, and only one bonus is allowed per customer.