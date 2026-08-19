When a debt to the tax authorities remains unresolved for some time, the process stops being administrative and moves to direct action. In the United States, ignoring final notices can trigger measures that immediately affect the taxpayer’s money and assets.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), through the Automated Collection System (ACS), can proceed with levies if the taxpayer does not respond to the Final Notice of Intent to Levy.

The IRS notice that absolutely everyone must address on time

Before carrying out a levy, the IRS sends the Final Notice of Intent to Levy. Through this key notice, the agency informs:

Details of the outstanding debt

A up to 30-day period to respond or regularize

This is the last notice before collection measures are activated.

IRS automatically seizes all those who have postponed this procedure

If the taxpayer ignores this final notice or does not respond within the established deadlines:

The case moves to the active collection system (ACS)

Levy is authorized without further warnings

The room for negotiation is drastically reduced

Failure to respond speeds up the process.

IRS immediately seizes all these assets

Through ACS, the IRS can apply: