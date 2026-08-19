A plastic bottle placed near one of the wheels can go unnoticed when getting into the car. However, it is worth checking the situation before starting the engine, since that object may have been left intentionally and represent a risk or a possible distraction tactic.

If there is any strange object around the vehicle, the recommended course of action is to observe the surroundings and make sure the doors, wheels, and the rest of the car are in normal condition before continuing the trip.

Some thieves use common objects to distract the driver for a few seconds and take advantage of that moment to try to open the vehicle or take belongings. The tactic can happen especially in busy parking lots, where it is easier to go unnoticed amid the movement of people and cars.

That is why finding a strange object next to the car deserves attention, although it does not by itself mean there is an attempted theft. The main recommendation is to stay calm, check the surroundings, and avoid getting distracted while making sure the vehicle is in condition to continue the trip.

What the bottle-in-the-wheel trick consists of

Thieves place a crushed bottle between the tire and the fender, almost always on the rear wheel on the passenger side. In this way, the driver, who usually enters through the door on the opposite side, does not see it when getting into the vehicle.

When the car starts and begins to move, the wheel crushes the bottle and creates a loud noise, similar to a mechanical failure or a flat tire. The instinctive reaction is to brake and get out to check what happened, and that moment of distraction is exactly what criminals are looking for.

If the driver leaves the engine running or the doors unlocked, an accomplice can take advantage to steal the car or valuables that may be in plain sight, such as bags, cell phones, or wallets.

Why do they choose the rear wheel on the passenger side

That wheel is usually chosen because it is the least visible to most drivers when getting into the vehicle. Since people usually enter through the driver’s door, many do not walk around the car before starting it and fail to notice the bottle placed between the tire and the fender.

In addition, when starting to drive, the noise produced by the bottle being crushed is usually heard a few meters later, when the vehicle is already in motion. That increases the chances that the driver will stop impulsively to check what is happening, already away from the place where the car was parked.

What to do if you find a bottle in the car wheel

The main recommendation is to stay calm and take precautions before getting into the vehicle, especially if it was parked in a quiet area. It is worth doing a quick visual inspection around the car to detect any strange objects.

If you hear a strange noise while driving, the safest thing to do is turn off the engine, remove the keys, and lock the car before getting out to check. Even if it is only for a few seconds, that precaution can prevent a theft.

It is also key not to leave valuables in plain sight inside the cabin, because criminals look for quick opportunities, and any oversight can be exploited.

What other methods do they use to distract the driver?

The bottle is not the only tactic. There are others that seek to generate an impulsive reaction to force the driver out of the vehicle or leave it unprotected.

Among the best-known are false warnings of a supposed breakdown, minor bumps while the car is stopped, or requests for help that seek to divert attention.

That is why security experts recommend avoiding getting out of the vehicle in unexpected situations in low-traffic areas. If a strange problem appears, the ideal approach is to stop in a safe place, turn off the engine, lock the doors, and observe the surroundings before getting out.

Keeping the windows closed and belongings out of sight rounds out the basic precautions, since many thefts happen when the thief detects an opportunity for just a few seconds.