During the next 48 hours, a new round of severe storms will threaten several areas of the United States, with heavy rain, hail, strong wind gusts, and a high risk of flash flooding.

Experts warn that this pattern will move from the Great Plains toward the Midwest, the Appalachians, and the Atlantic coast.

A powerful downpour is approaching: which areas are under storm alert

According to the AccuWeather forecast, during Wednesday, storm cells could affect areas of Iowa, Tennessee, and western North Carolina, while the risk of severe weather will also extend across the Great Plains. Some of the areas under alert are

South Dakota

Nebraska

North Dakota

western Minnesota

western Iowa

northern Missouri

northern Kansas

northeastern Colorado

eastern Wyoming

In this region, the most intense storms could bring hail and strong wind gusts. In fact, estimated peak gusts reach up to 90 miles per hour, which is equivalent to about 90 mph.

Storms will continue on Thursday

On Thursday, new storm cells could potentially develop from Colorado to areas of the Ohio Valley.

The main dangers are damaging wind gusts and flash flooding.

Specialists warn those who receive large amounts of water in this storm

Weather authorities especially warn those who are near streams and waterways, as well as those who are driving or outdoors, that the level of small streams can rise quickly when persistent rain occurs.

If this happens, the advice is to move away from low-lying areas and head to higher ground.

The danger increases when several storms dump rain over the same area and drainage systems overflow.