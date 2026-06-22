In the state of New York, residents across the state will be able to access financial relief this 2026 through a new state program promoted by Governor Kathy Hochul.

These are checks of between 100 and 200 dollars that seek to help households face rising electricity and gas bills. The state investment for the program is 1 billion dollars and will benefit 8 million households.

United States deposits new refunds to all these people: Who will receive aid from New York’s POWER program?

The Protecting Our Wallets Energy Rebate (POWER) program assesses eligibility based on the corresponding 2024 state tax return. To access the benefit, taxpayers must:

Have been residents during that period

Have filed the return on time and properly

Not appear as dependents on someone else’s return

How are the amounts determined?

The amounts vary according to income level and the type of return filed. Couples who filed jointly and had incomes below 150,000 dollars will receive checks for 200, those who filed between 150,000 and 300,000 will receive checks for 150, and individual taxpayers with incomes below 150,000 will receive checks for 100 dollars.

When are the payments sent and how are they collected?

The checks will be mailed between September and December 2026. The Taxation and Finance Department will use the information already available in the returns to automatically identify those who are eligible, without the need to enroll.

Authorities recommend verifying that the mailing address is up to date in state tax records, since the payments will arrive in the form of a physical check.