Amid inflationary pressure and the sustained rise in the cost of living in the United States, a new initiative linked to Social Security has once again raised expectations among millions of beneficiaries. The proposal includes a direct deposit of up to 1,200 dollars, intended as an extraordinary economic boost for the most vulnerable sectors.

However, the measure would not reach all beneficiaries equally and still depends on legislative progress. Who could receive the money, how it would be paid, and from when are some of the key points that have already begun to be defined.

What does the additional deposit consist of, and why is it not automatic for everyone?

The proposal sets out a temporary economic boost intended to offset the loss of purchasing power caused by inflation.

The total amount would be 1,200 dollars, distributed in monthly payments, which would be added to the usual Social Security checks without the need for additional paperwork, although with specific eligibility criteria.

Who could collect the new Social Security payment, and which beneficiaries would be excluded from the deposit?

The proposal mainly targets retirees, people with disabilities, and other groups that depend on federal programs such as SSI and SSDI. However, not all current Social Security recipients would automatically qualify, since inclusion would depend on the type of benefit, income, and other parameters that are still under discussion.

When could the economic boost start being paid and what is still missing for the deposit to be approved

If the initiative moves forward, the first deposits could begin to be issued starting in the first months of 2026. Even so, the payment is not final: debate remains in both chambers of Congress, and the final approval of the budget that would authorize the disbursement.