Heavy rain that hit Florida in the first days of November caused flooding in several communities and left rain totals of up to 610 millimeters in the hardest-hit areas. Although the storm system began to lose strength, meteorologists say there could still be new rain.

According to AccuWeather, isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms will still be possible Wednesday, Nov. 4, especially in parts of Florida. However, the rain will be less widespread than it was Sunday and Monday.

The forecast also warns that the arrival of a cold front could bring more rain toward the end of the week, both in Florida and in areas farther north along the Atlantic coast.

Which areas could see more thunderstorms on Wednesday, Nov. 4?

The heaviest rainfall from the storm system was concentrated in parts of central and eastern Florida, where some communities recorded totals of between 127 and 254 millimeters from Sunday through Monday.

The highest amounts were seen in a band stretching from southeast Orlando to north of Fort Lauderdale. In the hardest-hit areas, rainfall totals over several days reached between 305 and 610 millimeters.

For Wednesday, the forecast still calls for rain and isolated thunderstorms in Florida. However, AccuWeather does not identify any specific cities that are certain to see new storms during the day.

Will the rain continue after Wednesday, Nov. 4?

Meteorologists expect humidity to rise again in Florida toward the end of this week, as a cold front moving in from the north brings moist air from the Gulf and the Atlantic Ocean.

Although there is still uncertainty about how much rain this system could produce, the rain is expected to be considerably less intense than what fell between Sunday, Nov. 1, and Monday, Nov. 2.

The agency also says areas farther north along the Atlantic coast could see heavy rain toward the end of the week, especially in places that have not had rain for several weeks.

Meanwhile, specialists identified a medium risk of a tropical or subtropical system developing between the Bahamas and Bermuda this week. Any possible formation would be gradual and, for now, does not amount to confirmation of a new tropical storm.

Rain in recent days caused flooding in both coastal communities and inland areas of Florida.

The situation came after exceptionally high tides and strong surf also caused flooding and beach erosion along the state’s Atlantic coast last week.