When it comes to saving using cash dollars, aluminum foil becomes an ally for keeping bills safe from the wear and tear caused by the passage of time.

Although factors such as humidity, pets, and surfaces that can stain them should be considered when choosing the best storage space, aluminum foil provides an extra layer of security.

What factors can damage bills?

Dollars can deteriorate due to different factors. Among the most common are

Humidity: the recommended environment is between 30% and 55% humidity; higher levels can generate mold.

Heat: the recommended temperature ranges from 10 to 20 C; excess can cause stains

Ink or paint: it can transfer and ruin the bills

Domestic animals: they can puncture or destroy them

Direct sunlight: it can damage their color

Folds: they end up weakening the paper and make it easier to tear

Unsuitable materials: wood, PVC, adhesive tape, or elastic bands can damage them over time.

How to use aluminum foil to care for dollars

This material, easy to find in different homes, due to its insulating properties, emerges as a practical alternative to implement.

The usage recommendations are

Make neat bundles

Wrap them in aluminum foil to protect them from moisture, damage, or extreme stains

Store them in airtight bags

An optional step is to add moisture-absorbing bags

In this way and by applying the proper care, the bills can remain intact over time.