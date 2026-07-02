The Revised Code of Washington (RCW) in the United States includes within it an immense number of rules and laws in force within the state. Tattoos on the sclera are understood as an offense in Title 70 on Health and Public Safety.

State law establishes, in addition to the prohibition, financial penalties for those who fail to comply with this rule. The argument for the law is that it is a dangerous practice due to the risks it poses to health and vision.

What does Washington law prohibit about tattoos on the sclera?

In Title 70 of the RCW, in Chapter 70.54 on Miscellaneous Health and Safety Provisions, there is Article 70.54.355: “A person may not perform or offer to perform tattoos on the sclera on another person. (...) A person who violates this section is subject to a civil penalty”

The prohibition extends to any procedure by which ink or pigment is inserted using needles, scalpels, or other similar instruments on or under the membranes that cover the eye:

The fornix conjunctiva.

The bulbar conjunctiva.

The ocular conjunctiva.

Other surfaces of the eye where pigment may be permanently introduced.

What are the penalties for tattoos on the sclera?

According to Washington law, those who perform this procedure will be punished with a civil fine of up to 10,000 dollars for each violation.

In addition, the regulations authorize the state to initiate legal action against those who carry out the work to enforce the prohibition by applying the following measures: