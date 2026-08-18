The homemade air fresheners have become an increasingly popular alternative for those looking to scent the home with simple ingredients and without resorting to commercial products.

Among the most popular tricks is boiling orange and lemon peels together with cinnamon to fill the rooms with a citrusy, spiced fragrance.

In addition to making use of fruit leftovers that are normally thrown away, this preparation helps freshen the air and create a sense of cleanliness in different areas of the home.

Boiling orange and lemon peels with cinnamon: What is it for?

Boiling orange and lemon peels with a cinnamon stick is a very common homemade trick for naturally scenting rooms. As they heat up, the essential oils present in citrus peels and the characteristic aroma of cinnamon are released with the steam , leaving a fresh, pleasant fragrance in different rooms of the home.

In addition to helping create a sense of cleanliness, this preparation can help reduce the perception of odors coming from the kitchen, dampness, or the surrounding environment , without the need to use sprays or commercial air fresheners.

Step by step: the correct procedure for boiling orange and lemon peels with cinnamon

To make this preparation, you only need peels from one orange, one lemon, two cinnamon sticks, and one liter of water.

Place the water in a pot and add the orange peels, the lemon peels, and the cinnamon sticks. S et the mixture to boil and once it reaches this point, lower the heat to the minimum and let it simmer for 20 to 30 minutes.

When the water starts to evaporate, more water can be added to keep it simmering. When finished, turn off the heat and let the aroma spread throughout the house.

Why do they recommend boiling orange peels with lemon and cinnamon?

This preparation is recommended because it makes use of ingredients that are usually thrown away and turns them into a natural air freshener. Orange and lemon peels contain essential oils, such as limonene and citral, which release a citrus aroma when heated, while cinnamon adds a warm fragrance that complements the blend.

Although it helps improve the scent of the home, it does not replace ventilation or cleaning surfaces when persistent odors are present.