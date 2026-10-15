Among the signs that drivers see daily on roads and streets in the United States, there is one that often raises questions: a yellow diamond with a large black cross in the center, similar to a “plus” sign.

What the black cross sign on a yellow background means

The sign warns that, a few meters ahead, the road you are traveling on crosses another, forming a cross-shaped intersection. In other words, there is a point ahead where another road cuts across the route from side to side, with vehicles that may appear from either the left or the right.

The vertical line represents the road being traveled, and the horizontal line, the crossroad that intersects it. Because of its color and shape, it belongs to the group of preventive or warning signs, those that in the United States are identified by the yellow diamond and black symbols. In the country’s official signaling system it is cataloged as W2-1, within the signs that anticipate intersections.

Why it is important to recognize it

The value of this sign lies in alerting the driver to what he or she has not yet seen. Intersections are one of the points where the most collisions occur, because they involve paths that cross.

Knowing in advance that a crossing is coming allows you to slow down, look to the sides, and be prepared to yield if necessary, instead of encountering the situation suddenly. That is why, although it may seem like a simple indication, it is one of the key warnings for preventing accidents at intersections.