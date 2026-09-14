Washington has new rent rules in effect for 2026 that limit how much landlords can increase housing costs for tenants. The rules apply to most residential rental properties covered by the state’s landlord-tenant law, although some properties are exempt.

For covered rentals, the maximum rent increase allowed during 2026 is 9.683%. Landlords must also follow specific notice requirements before raising a tenant’s rent.

How much can landlords increase rent in Washington?

Under Washington’s rent stabilization law, landlords generally cannot increase rent by more than 7% plus the Consumer Price Index (CPI) or 10%, whichever is lower. For 2026, that calculation resulted in a maximum increase of 9.683%.

The limit applies from January 1 through December 31, 2026. However, certain types of housing and rental properties are exempt from the statewide rent cap under the law.

Washington tenants are protected by a statewide limit on rent increases in 2026.

Landlords must give tenants 90 days’ notice

Landlords must provide tenants with at least 90 days’ written notice before increasing the rent. They also cannot increase the rent during the first 12 months of a tenancy.

The rules are different for manufactured and mobile home spaces. For those tenancies, the maximum annual rent increase allowed in 2026 is 5%.