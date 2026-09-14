When AA or AAA batteries do not seem to work despite being charged, they may have corrosion or a significant buildup of residue on the contact points, which could be preventing them from working properly.

When it comes to solving this at home, a simple trick to use is to soak a cotton swab in lemon juice to quickly and effectively clean the affected areas.

Rubbing lemon on AA and AAA batteries: what it is for

AA and AAA batteries work through contact between their metal parts and the device they are in. If there is corrosion or accumulated residue in these areas, the connection can be interrupted, causing intermittent or even no operation at all.

The same happens if the residue is found on the contacts in the compartment where the batteries should be placed, so the cotton swab with lemon trick also works to clean this area.

It is therefore a quick homemade way to gently clean the affected areas and avoid operating problems.

How to use the lemon trick on AA and AAA batteries

To put it into practice, the advice is:

Remove the batteries from the device where they are placed

Check the metal contacts on the batteries and in the compartment

Look at the ends for residue or corrosion

Lightly dampen the cotton swab with lemon

Carefully clean the affected areas

Let everything dry completely before putting the batteries back in